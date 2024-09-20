Highway Prayers, the new double album from bluegrass breakout star Billy Strings, will be upon us in one more week. Today, following the release of singles “Leadfoot” and “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe In You,” we get one more in “Seven Days In County.” The galloping prison song is accompanied by a Western-themed music video directed by Bryan Schlam. I think this is my favorite of the tracks he’s shared from Highway Prayers so far, and I can already imagine how it’s going to go off as part of his crowd-pleasing live show. Watch the video below.

Highway Prayers is out 9/27 via Reprise.