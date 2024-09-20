Billy Strings – “Seven Weeks In County”

Alysse Gafjken

New Music September 20, 2024 1:39 PM By Chris DeVille

Billy Strings – “Seven Weeks In County”

Alysse Gafjken

New Music September 20, 2024 1:39 PM By Chris DeVille

Highway Prayers, the new double album from bluegrass breakout star Billy Strings, will be upon us in one more week. Today, following the release of singles “Leadfoot” and “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe In You,” we get one more in “Seven Days In County.” The galloping prison song is accompanied by a Western-themed music video directed by Bryan Schlam. I think this is my favorite of the tracks he’s shared from Highway Prayers so far, and I can already imagine how it’s going to go off as part of his crowd-pleasing live show. Watch the video below.

Highway Prayers is out 9/27 via Reprise.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Zach Bryan Deletes X Account After Backlash To Taylor Swift Tweet

2 days ago 0

Watch A Very High Paul McCartney Join Comedian Deon Cole Onstage In Hollywood

3 days ago 0

Morrissey Fires His Management Following Johnny Marr Statement

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest