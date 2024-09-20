Billy Strings – “Seven Weeks In County”
Highway Prayers, the new double album from bluegrass breakout star Billy Strings, will be upon us in one more week. Today, following the release of singles “Leadfoot” and “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe In You,” we get one more in “Seven Days In County.” The galloping prison song is accompanied by a Western-themed music video directed by Bryan Schlam. I think this is my favorite of the tracks he’s shared from Highway Prayers so far, and I can already imagine how it’s going to go off as part of his crowd-pleasing live show. Watch the video below.
Highway Prayers is out 9/27 via Reprise.