For his first live performance since Oasis announced their 2025 reunion tour, Liam Gallagher performed at the IBF Heavyweight Championship — that’s British boxing — on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. It was also his 52nd birthday. After quite an epic introduction from Michael Buffer, Gallagher appeased some Definitely Maybe fans with renditions of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,” “Supersonic,” and “Cigarettes & Alcohol,” but some weren’t impressed by the quality of Gallagher’s voice. To those people, I say: You must be new here.

Apparently, people have been threatening to resell their Oasis tickets after hearing Gallagher sing at the championship. Folks on X said the performance was “terrible,” “whiny,” and should’ve been given “3x the effort, just like the ticket prices.” Here’s what he had to say in response:

To all those SHITCUNTS who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way

Judging by videos of the set, it seems like Gallagher might’ve been having some sound issues. He missed his cue going into “Supersonic,” and he got a bit pitchy at times. But, speaking as an Oasis apologist myself, nobody is listening to Oasis because Liam Gallagher has a pretty voice. Sell your tickets if you must. I dare you.

Anyway, you can see a video of Gallagher’s performance (and his responses) below.

