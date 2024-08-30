Oasis’ Definitely Maybe Is 30: Stream Previously Unreleased Outtakes On The New Deluxe Edition

You might’ve noticed that Oasis have been in the news a bit lately. Earlier this week, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher announced that they’re back together after 15 years of marding, and they’re getting ready to play a series of gigantic shows across the UK and Ireland next year. Former guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs is on board, too. As it happens, yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ landmark debut Definitely Maybe, the album that rocketed the band to superstardom. Now, there’s a new 30th-anniversary edition of the LP with unreleased material.

Back when the new Definitely Maybe reissue was announced, the Gallagher brothers were still assuring the world that they were not back together and that the world should move on. Now that the situation has changed, there’s significantly more noise around this new version of Definitely Maybe, which came out yesterday in the UK and today in the US. It’s got two different sets of outtakes, recorded at Monnow Valley Studios and Sawmill Studios, and those outtakes have a brand new mix from Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho.

The last track on the new reissue is a previously unreleased version of “Sad Song.” That song appeared as a bonus track on the album, but this demo, recorded in November 1992, has Noel Gallagher on lead vocals. If you run out to buy the physical edition, there’s also new artwork from original designer Brian McCannon and photographer Michael Spencer Jones, as well as liner notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee and writer Hamish MacBain. Below, stream the whole 30th-anniversary edition.

The 30th-anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe is out now on Big Brother Recordings.