Oasis Announce Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Reissue With Previously Unreleased Outtakes

Earlier this week, the Oasis Twitter account posted a video, an aerial shot of a house with the sound of instruments plugging in. That was enough to get a whole lot of people excited, once again, at the prospect of an Oasis reunion that still seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. As it turns out, that wasn’t what Oasis were trying to tease at all. Instead, the house in the video is Sawmills Studios, the place where Oasis recorded their landmark 1994 debut Definitely Maybe. We’re not getting an Oasis reunion, but we are getting a Definitely Maybe reissue with some previously unreleased bonus tracks.

Today, Oasis — or their people, anyway — announced plans for the new Definitely Maybe reissue, which has been newly mixed by by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho. Among the bonus tracks, there’s a previously unreleased demo of “Sad Song,” a bonus track on the original LP, which now has Liam Gallagher on vocals. It’s also got a bunch of outtakes and different versions of songs, recorded in sessions at a couple of different studios.

Later this year, Liam Gallagher is heading out on a solo tour where he’ll perform Definitely Maybe in full every night. A few months ago, Liam claimed that his brother Noel turned down a big-money offer for a reunion tour pegged to the Definitely Maybe anniversary. Last month, when ex-bandmate Andy Bell suggested that the Gallagher brothers might get back together someday, Liam responded that “we must all really move on for our own mental health.” So stop getting your hopes up! Marding is forever! Check out the details of the new reissue below.

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1:

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out 8/30 on Big Brother Records