My boss Scott says “I Burn For You” is one of Sting’s greatest songs. It’s a real early tune that he first recorded with Last Exist, his band before joining the Police. The Police wound up recording a version, but it’s never made its way to a proper studio album; it was included on this year’s Synchronicity box set, though. Sting played “I Burn For You” at a couple of fan soundchecks in 2022, but he hadn’t performed it in concert since 1990 — until Saturday night in Toronto, where fans got to hear it live for the first time in 34 years.

Sting is touring with his current band Sting 3.0, which features his longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. The trio have been doing quite a few deep cuts, and there must’ve been some real Stingheads in the crowd on Saturday, because there was a whole lot of screaming once he started singing “I Burn For You.” Witness it all in the fan-captured video below.