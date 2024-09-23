After canceling a portion of his summer tour with Crazy Horse, Neil Young was back in action over the weekend at Farm Aid. Backed by his new band the Chrome Hearts, he kicked off his portion of the night with three Harvest Moon classics: “From Hank To Hendrix,” “Harvest Moon,” and “Unknown Legend.”

Elsewhere in his set, Young played “Heart Of Gold” from Harvest, “Homegrown” from American Stars ‘N Bars, and “Journey Through The Past” from Time Fades Away. He also dusted off the Crazy Horse tracks “Love Earth” and “Powderfinger.”

This is the first of a few gigs Young has set up with the Chrome Hearts, which includes organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, and drummer Anthony LoGerfo. He’s doing another benefit show in LA next month with his old pal Stephen Stills. See some clips and the full setlist from Young’s Farm Aid set below.

SETLIST:

“From Hank To Hendrix”

“Harvest Moon”

“Unknown Legend”

“Journey Through The Past”

“Love Earth”

“Heart Of Gold”

“Homegrown”

“Powderfinger”

While we’re on the subject of Harvest Moon: We recently spoke to Melvins’ Dale Crover about playing a younger Neil Young in the “Harvest Moon” video.