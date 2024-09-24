Dublin-based indie rockers Silverbacks were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2020. Next month, they’ll release Easy Being A Winner, the new album that they recorded with Gilla Band’s Daniel Fox. After dropping the singles “Selling Shovels” and “Something I Know,” and now they’ve shared “Giving Away An Inch Of,” a new song with a sweet melody and a chugging backbeat. Here’s what singer Kilian O’Kelly says about it:

This one is a love song and mostly about the balance of relationships. The main idea was that one of the lovers was going to be pleading for a little bit more compromise from their other half. I wanted to have lots of ties to nature too and I think Nick Cave’s version of “Nature Boy” played a part there. Emma [Hanlon] and I now have a garden in Drogheda, and with it has come a newfound interest in plants! Red hot pokers are probably one of our favorites. I always like it when human emotions are conveyed by the natural world. The delivery of red hot pokers coming out of the chorus is inspired by Elvis’s “Polk Salad-Annie” performance in Vegas.

Hear the new track below.

Easy Being A Winner is out 10/18 via Central Tones/Cargo.