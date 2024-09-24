With Journey Singer’s Fate In Question, Neal Schon Blames Avenged Sevenfold

The classic rockers have it out for the metal bands! Or vice versa? Earlier this month Peter Frampton called out Megadeth for getting his Richmond show canceled by damaging the venue during their soundcheck. Megadeth strongly disputed that claim, accusing Frampton of talking out of his ass. Now Journey’s Neal Schon has blamed Avenged Sevenfold for his own band’s messy recent performance.

At the Brazilian music festival Rock In Rio two weekends back, Journey’s set was marred by extremely choppy vocals from frontman Arnel Pineda, who took over for Steve Perry in 2007. The backlash was loud enough that Pineda got on Facebook and offered to quit the band if fans voted him out. “mentally and emotionally, ive suffered already,and im still sufferring,” he wrote, implicitly calling on Journey fans to either seize the chance to oust him or shut up with their criticism.

Schon, the only remaining original member of Journey, is not having any of that. In a pair of his own Facebook posts, Schon came to Pineda’s defense in somewhat contradictory ways. One post includes footage of a celebratory crowd at the fest, writing, “All this absolute garbage fabricated bullshit about AP. Does this look like nobody had a good time ? I’m asking you. All fabricated, owed and bought blogs, bullshit.” In a separate post, he explains that Journey were “extremely limited” by the night’s headliners, Avenged Sevenfold, which means that “hardly hardly any sound can get out of the PA to the audience” and is a “bullshit move.” In the middle of that post, Schon pivots back to arguing that the show went off without a hitch and the audience had a great time.

We eagerly await Avenged Sevenfold’s press release. Check out Schon’s social posts below.