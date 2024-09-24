Primal Scream are gearing up for the release of their 12th album Come Ahead. So far the Scottish electronic rock stalwarts have previewed it with the singles “Love Insurrection” and “Deep Dark Waters,” and today they’re back with the dance-ready anthem “Ready To Go Home” and the liberated tune “The Centre Cannot Hold.”

About “Ready To Go Home,” Bobby Gillespie explained on Instagram, “After I wrote it, I sang it to my dad the night before he died. It was just me and him in the hospital. His body had given up. I think, when you get old and tired and your body just goes, ‘I’ve had enough. Time to go.’ I was trying to write about that feeling, I don’t know why — maybe I was feeling tired myself. Sometimes I do. When I wrote this song I was thinking, there must be a point in your life where you think, time to go home.”

Hear “Ready To Go Home” and “The Centre Cannot Hold” below.

Come Ahead is out 11/8 on BMG.