Next month, Katie Gavin of MUNA will unveil her debut solo album What A Relief. So far the singer-songwriter has released “Aftertaste” and “Casual Drug Use,” and today she’s back with the twangy single “Inconsolable,” which she previously debuted live with the Japanese House in LA.

“I wrote this song in March of 2020, if you can believe it,” Gavin said, continuing:

I was thinking about how being in a relationship can sometimes feel like trying to speak a language you weren’t taught. We all have so much we are up against and we were all modeled very different ways of loving, so it’s hard to connect and it’s very endearing that we keep trying. We tried recording this song a few different ways, but we landed on taking it back to bluegrass with Sara and Sean Watkins. We recorded it in about ten minutes on one of our last days in the studio, which was a very special experience. The video was directed by Amalia Irons and a bunch of my friends came together to make that possible. I’m very grateful to them for that.

Watch the video below.

What A Relief is out 10/25 via Saddest Factory Records.