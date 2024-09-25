In just two days, Alan Sparhawk, longtime co-leader of the great American indie rock institution Low, will release his first-ever solo album White Roses, My God. Sparhawk recorded the album after the 2022 loss of Mimi Parker, his wife and bandmate. On the LP, Sparhawk finds unconventional means to access and convey that grief, making extensive use of electronics and vocal filters. That’s what he did on the early singles “Can U Hear” and “Get Still,” and it’s also what he does on the newly shared song “Heaven.”

The gospel-inflected “Heaven” is just over a minute long, but if it were any longer, it would be hard to take. With his voice transformed into a robotic squeak, Alan Sparhawk sings, “Heaven, it’s a lonely place if you’re alone/ I wanna be there with the people that I love.” I mean: Jesus Christ. Watch the song’s Rick Alverson-directed video below.

White Roses, My God is out 9/27 on Sub Pop.