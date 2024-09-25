Alan Sparhawk – “Heaven”

Sophia Photo Co

New Music September 25, 2024 12:37 PM By Tom Breihan

Alan Sparhawk – “Heaven”

Sophia Photo Co

New Music September 25, 2024 12:37 PM By Tom Breihan

In just two days, Alan Sparhawk, longtime co-leader of the great American indie rock institution Low, will release his first-ever solo album White Roses, My God. Sparhawk recorded the album after the 2022 loss of Mimi Parker, his wife and bandmate. On the LP, Sparhawk finds unconventional means to access and convey that grief, making extensive use of electronics and vocal filters. That’s what he did on the early singles “Can U Hear” and “Get Still,” and it’s also what he does on the newly shared song “Heaven.”

The gospel-inflected “Heaven” is just over a minute long, but if it were any longer, it would be hard to take. With his voice transformed into a robotic squeak, Alan Sparhawk sings, “Heaven, it’s a lonely place if you’re alone/ I wanna be there with the people that I love.” I mean: Jesus Christ. Watch the song’s Rick Alverson-directed video below.

White Roses, My God is out 9/27 on Sub Pop.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

New York City Says Jay-Z Is Sabotaging Damon Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Auction

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Desiigner’s “Panda”

3 days ago 0

Watch Neil Young Return To The Stage With New Band And Harvest Moon Songs At Farm Aid

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest