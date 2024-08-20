Alan Sparhawk – “Get Still”
For decades, Alan Sparhawk and his wife Mimi Parker were the creative core of Low, one of the great American indie rock bands. Two years ago, Parker passed away after a battle with cancer. Next month, Sparhawk will release White Roses, My God, a solo album that comes out of that loss. We’ve already posted the stark, surprising, mostly electronic lead single “Can U Hear,” and now Sparhawk has shared another track called “Get Still.”
Much like “Can U Hear,” “Get Still” is built from synthetic pieces — deep sub-bass, electronic drums, Alan Sparhawk’s voice so heavily Auto-Tuned that it no longer sounds recognizably human. In its gooey melody, you can still hear some ghost of Low’s beauty. Here, Sparhawk pushes the electronic explorations of Low’s late-period records way beyond reason, finding something weird and powerful in the process.
In the Ingrid Weise-directed “Get Still” video, we see Sparhawk on a sunny hillside, hair in his face, looking vaguely wraithlike. Check it out below.
White Roses, My God is out 9/27 on Sub Pop.