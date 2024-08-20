For decades, Alan Sparhawk and his wife Mimi Parker were the creative core of Low, one of the great American indie rock bands. Two years ago, Parker passed away after a battle with cancer. Next month, Sparhawk will release White Roses, My God, a solo album that comes out of that loss. We’ve already posted the stark, surprising, mostly electronic lead single “Can U Hear,” and now Sparhawk has shared another track called “Get Still.”

Much like “Can U Hear,” “Get Still” is built from synthetic pieces — deep sub-bass, electronic drums, Alan Sparhawk’s voice so heavily Auto-Tuned that it no longer sounds recognizably human. In its gooey melody, you can still hear some ghost of Low’s beauty. Here, Sparhawk pushes the electronic explorations of Low’s late-period records way beyond reason, finding something weird and powerful in the process.

In the Ingrid Weise-directed “Get Still” video, we see Sparhawk on a sunny hillside, hair in his face, looking vaguely wraithlike. Check it out below.

White Roses, My God is out 9/27 on Sub Pop.