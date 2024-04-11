Low’s Alan Sparhawk Prepping New Solo Album White Roses, My God

Low are the subject of a wonderful new profile in the The New Yorker, which doubles as an appreciation for the influential Duluth band — with quotes from Sharon Van Etten, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers, and others peppered throughout — and a peek into the chasm that was left when Mimi Parker passed away in 2022.

In recent months, Alan Sparhawk, Parker’s husband and steadfast Low collaborator, has started performing live again. He’s done shows as one part of Derecho Rhythm Section, a band that includes contributions from two of their children. And Sparhawk has been performing under his own name, including sets opening for Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Lambchop. Toward the end of the New Yorker profile, Sparhawk reveals that he’s been recording and has a new album that will be released under his own name this fall called White Roses, My God.

“I was messing with this rigid stuff,” Sparhawk told the New Yorker. “There were moments where it would quickly become very visceral, very spontaneous. You’ve created the structure for it to happen and come through you, but you’re trusting the universe about what is going to come in.”

Here’s some video of Sparhawk debuting new songs at the Le Guess Who? festival last November: