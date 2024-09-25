Watch Neil Young Play 1977 Song “Hey Babe” Live For First Time

Neil Young scrapped a good chunk of his summer tour with Crazy Horse, but he’s back onstage backed by the Chrome Hearts, a unit comprising organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, and drummer Anthony LoGerfo. Tuesday in Port Chester, NY, Young and his new band busted out an old song for the first time.

At the Capitol Theatre, Young gave a live debut to “Hey Babe,” a lovely 1977 track that first appeared on American Stars ‘N Bars. As Rolling Stone explains, Young did not do a proper tour behind the album, and “Hey Babe” became one of just two songs from his ’70s output to never get a live airing. That list is down to just one, “Will To Love,” now that “Hey Babe” has gotten its moment.

Below, watch a couple videos of a moment 47 years in the making.