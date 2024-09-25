Macklemore Shares Statement Explaining His “Fuck America” Comment

Over the weekend, Macklemore performed his second pro-Palestine song “Hind’s Hall 2” in Seattle and said “Fuck America” onstage. On Tuesday, the outspoken rapper was inexplicably removed from Las Vegas’ Neon City Festival lineup. Now, he’s sharing a statement.

“My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely. Sometimes I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times,” he begins. He continues:

I strive to always lead with love in an effort to bring people together and never to create more division. The “Palestine Will Live Forever” festival I performed at was rooted in peace, love and solidarity. Unfortunately, the historic event in my hometown that brought thousands of people together to raise awareness and money for the people of Palestine has become overshadowed by two words.

I wish I had been in a better place with my grief and anger. But the truth is I’m not ok. I haven’t been.

The last 11.5 months of watching a genocide unfold in front of us has been excruciating on a spiritual, emotional and human level. I have been in utter disbelief with how our government is showing up at this moment in history. I don’t think I’m alone.

I see dismembered kids in Gaza being pulled out of rubble, murder by U.S manufactured bombs. I see my own children in their lifeless bodies. I don’t think I’m alone.

I listen to their parents scream and hear the deepest cries of pain and helplessness imaginable. I cry with them. I don’t think I’m alone.

I have been disillusioned and disheartened as our government has continued to unequivocally fund and support Israel’s on-going violence against the people of Palestine. I don’t think I’m not alone.

My pain and emotion at times has felt uncontrollable. It boils over throughout the day as I try to pretend I’m ok. I’m not ok. I don’t think I’m alone.

I am outraged by the fact that we lack money for healthcare, affordable housing and education in America yet we send billions to Israel to commit internationally recognized war crimes. I don’t think I’m alone.

I watch democrats sign bills to ban semi-automatic assault rifles after another horrific school shooting takes place, then turn around and use the same ink to send those same weapons off to Israel to kill the children of Palestine. I feel insane. I don’t think I’m alone.

Some days I don’t know how to love something that is hurting others so much. I don’t think I’m alone.

Yet, I have been mobilized by the millions of people around the world taking to the streets to protest on behalf of all those that have been murdered by Netanyahu’s regime. I have been in awe and inspired by those in the Jewish community that have courageously shown up in solidarity, marching with posters at protests stating “not in our name” and “never again means never again for everyone.” I don’t think I’m alone.

I have found hope in our young people, who have been willing to risk their degrees by participating in college encampments to demand a ceasefire. I have been revitalized by their hearts guiding them towards justice and peace, risking their future diplomas. I don’t think I’m alone.

But some days the darkness outshines the light, and it’s hard to see the path ahead to justice. I get lost in what our world has become.

Some days the genocide displayed on my screen is too much for my spirit to stare at in such clarity.

And some days I wake up, see another couple billion dollars given to Israel, or another refugee encampment destroyed, or a father holding a limb from his martyred child, or another speech from a politician justifying the right of Israel to “defend itself” while denying Palestinians the right to exist, and I say to myself…. “Fuck America.” I don’t think I’m alone.

But do not misconstrue the word “fuck” for the word “hate.” It’s different to be angry than to disown. My “fuck” – my anger – is rooted not in distain for where I was born but in anguish for how we can collectively allow this to continue. It is not directed at the people that make up our country, but towards our government who refuse to listen to us. It is directed at the politicians who have put profit over people, who put lobbyist money over their moral compass. I think, “How are these people representing us as a country?” I don’t think I’m alone.

But I care. My care is rooted in the legacy of protests and resistance of past generations, who stood at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement, the movement against the Vietnam War, and the great solidarity movement that defeated apartheid in South Africa. This moment is calling us as Americans to rise and recognize our collective power rather than succumb to our own apathy. It is beckoning us to gain a shared analysis around the systems of oppression that are currently running our country so we can evolve, ensuring that ALL of our children can live in a more equitable world, and not only a few.

I’ve slipped in front of the world before. I’m sure I’ll do it again. But they will not silence my voice, and they will not close my heart. I’ve lost endorsements, I’ve lost shows, I’ve lost business ties. I am still here, unwavering in my support for a Free Palestine. I care about humanity and this earth too much to turn back now. My intent always comes back to the pursuit of peace, love, equality and liberation for all. And that isn’t radical, it’s human. I don’t think I’m alone.