In less than a month, Molina will share her debut album When You Wake Up. So far the Danish-Chilean musician has unveiled “Scorpio” and “Organs” featuring ML Buch. Today, she’s back with the warped hymn “Neverland.”

About the dreamy sprawl, Molina said, “‘Neverland’ is my sonic interpretation of how parentage is experienced through generations.” Below, watch the music video, which is made up of VHS clips from her family archive from Chile in the ’90s.

When You Wake Up is out 10/11 on Escho.

