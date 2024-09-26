This new Wild Pink album is fantastic (as usual), and soon you’ll get to hear it in full: Dulling The Horns drops next week. John Ross has already given us “The Fences Of Stonehenge,” “Sprinter Brain,” and “Eating The Egg Whole,” and today he supplies us with the title track. This one makes great use of the new album’s heavier sonic palette with huge, reverberating distorted chords — and, yes, some dull horns — all of which perfectly accent Ross’ drowsy introspection. “If you don’t learn to let go, you’re gonna fall apart,” he sings as the song reaches its peak.

Per Ross, “This song came together in like an hour or two, way faster than any of the others on the record which is pretty rare for me. It was one of the last songs I wrote for the album and naming the record after it felt like the right thing to do. I think it’s basically a song about moving on.” Listen below.

Dulling The Horns is out 10/4 on Fire Talk.