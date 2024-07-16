Wild Pink – “The Fences Of Stonehenge”
Wild Pink announced their signing to Fire Talk this year with the great “Air Drumming Fix You,” eventually revealed to be part of an EP called Strawberry Eraser. Now John Ross is ready to roll out his first LP for the label.
Dulling The Horns, the full-length follow-up to 2022’s ILYSM, will arrive in October. It presents a more rocking version of Wild Pink, as evidenced by dreamstate-Mellencamp vibes of lead single and opening track “The Fences Of Stonehenge.” Ross shared this statement on the song:
I was messing around with some classic sounding lyrical tropes because I wanted to pick them apart as a song idea but also because they actually sounded good as lyrics. I think it works because this song is kind of about figuring out what to do when you realize you outgrew a lot of stuff you used to like. This song came together somewhat quickly and I was pretty sure it was gonna be the album opener when I was writing it.
After hearing how immediate this version of Wild Pink can sound, you start to understand why those slower tracks were siphoned off to an EP. Hear “The Fences Of Stonehenge” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Fences Of Stonehenge”
02 “Eating The Egg Whole”
03 “Cloud Or Mountain”
04 “Disintegrate”
05 “Sprinter Brain”
06 “Dulling The Horns”
07 “St. Catherine St.”
08 “Catholic Dracula”
09 “Bonnie One”
10 “Rung Cold”
TOUR DATES:
10/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktyrkan
10/11 – Oslo, SE @ Belleville
10/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade
10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
10/14 – Hamburg, DE @Aalhaus
10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
10/17 – Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial Festival
10/18 – Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial Festival
10/19 – Utrecht, NL @ EKKO
10/21 – London, UK @ Moth Club
10/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
10/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
10/24 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
10/25 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
10/26 – Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Right
11/08 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk
11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
11/12 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bells
11/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ XRay Arcade
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/17 – Washington, DC @ DC9
11/19 – Portland, ME @ Space
11/20 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell
11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
Dulling The Horns is out 10/4 on Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.