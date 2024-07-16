Wild Pink announced their signing to Fire Talk this year with the great “Air Drumming Fix You,” eventually revealed to be part of an EP called Strawberry Eraser. Now John Ross is ready to roll out his first LP for the label.

Dulling The Horns, the full-length follow-up to 2022’s ILYSM, will arrive in October. It presents a more rocking version of Wild Pink, as evidenced by dreamstate-Mellencamp vibes of lead single and opening track “The Fences Of Stonehenge.” Ross shared this statement on the song:

I was messing around with some classic sounding lyrical tropes because I wanted to pick them apart as a song idea but also because they actually sounded good as lyrics. I think it works because this song is kind of about figuring out what to do when you realize you outgrew a lot of stuff you used to like. This song came together somewhat quickly and I was pretty sure it was gonna be the album opener when I was writing it.

After hearing how immediate this version of Wild Pink can sound, you start to understand why those slower tracks were siphoned off to an EP. Hear “The Fences Of Stonehenge” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Fences Of Stonehenge”

02 “Eating The Egg Whole”

03 “Cloud Or Mountain”

04 “Disintegrate”

05 “Sprinter Brain”

06 “Dulling The Horns”

07 “St. Catherine St.”

08 “Catholic Dracula”

09 “Bonnie One”

10 “Rung Cold”

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktyrkan

10/11 – Oslo, SE @ Belleville

10/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

10/14 – Hamburg, DE @Aalhaus

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

10/17 – Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial Festival

10/18 – Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial Festival

10/19 – Utrecht, NL @ EKKO

10/21 – London, UK @ Moth Club

10/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

10/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

10/24 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

10/25 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

10/26 – Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Right

11/08 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

11/12 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bells

11/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ XRay Arcade

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/17 – Washington, DC @ DC9

11/19 – Portland, ME @ Space

11/20 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Dulling The Horns is out 10/4 on Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.