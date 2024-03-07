Wild Pink – “Air Drumming Fix You”
Wild Pink have released a new single, “Air Drumming Fix You,” their first for Fire Talk Records. The John Ross-led project’s most recent album was 2022’s ILYSM, and last year he teamed up with Laura Wolf for a new collaboration called Lilts. “Air Drumming Fix You” is an warm extended poetic ramble, on that Advance Base/Casiotone For The Painfully Alone flow, and it crests with an image of someone, you guessed it, air-drumming Coldplay’s “Fix You” while sitting in a church pew. (OK, maybe you wouldn’t have guessed that last part.) It’s a gorgeous track, and you can check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
03/13 Burlington, VT @ FOAM Brewery ^
03/14 Portland, ME @ Oxbow Brewery ^
03/15 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s +
03/16 New York, NY @ Union Pool (Early) +
03/16 New York, NY @ Union Pool (Late) +
03/19 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *
03/30 Ft. Collins, CO @ The Armory *
03/22 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *
03/23 Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *
03/24 Davenport, IA, @ The Racoon Motel *
03/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *
03/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *
03/28 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
03/29 Detroit, MI @ Lager House *
03/30 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *
03/31 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
04/02 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock n Roll Chicken Shack *
04/03 Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s *
04/05 Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe *
04/06 Waco, TX @ Common Grounds *
05/30 Denver, CO @ Bluebird #
05/31 Ely, NV @ Schellraiser
06/03 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile #
06/04 Portland, OR @ Aladdin #
06/05 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #
06/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram #
06/08 San Diego, CA @ The Music Box #
^ with Greg Mendez
+ with Empty Country and Sweet Harm
* with Sun June
# with The Ravonettes
“Air Drumming Fix You” is out now via Fire Talk.