Wild Pink – “Air Drumming Fix You”

New Music March 7, 2024 9:16 AM By James Rettig

Wild Pink – “Air Drumming Fix You”

New Music March 7, 2024 9:16 AM By James Rettig

Wild Pink have released a new single, “Air Drumming Fix You,” their first for Fire Talk Records. The John Ross-led project’s most recent album was 2022’s ILYSM, and last year he teamed up with Laura Wolf for a new collaboration called Lilts. “Air Drumming Fix You” is an warm extended poetic ramble, on that Advance Base/Casiotone For The Painfully Alone flow, and it crests with an image of someone, you guessed it, air-drumming Coldplay’s “Fix You” while sitting in a church pew. (OK, maybe you wouldn’t have guessed that last part.) It’s a gorgeous track, and you can check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
03/13 Burlington, VT @ FOAM Brewery ^
03/14 Portland, ME @ Oxbow Brewery ^
03/15 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s +
03/16 New York, NY @ Union Pool (Early) +
03/16 New York, NY @ Union Pool (Late) +
03/19 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *
03/30 Ft. Collins, CO @ The Armory *
03/22 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *
03/23 Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *
03/24 Davenport, IA, @ The Racoon Motel *
03/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *
03/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *
03/28 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
03/29 Detroit, MI @ Lager House *
03/30 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *
03/31 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
04/02 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock n Roll Chicken Shack *
04/03 Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s *
04/05 Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe *
04/06 Waco, TX @ Common Grounds *
05/30 Denver, CO @ Bluebird #
05/31 Ely, NV @ Schellraiser
06/03 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile #
06/04 Portland, OR @ Aladdin #
06/05 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #
06/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram #
06/08 San Diego, CA @ The Music Box #
^ with Greg Mendez
+ with Empty Country and Sweet Harm
* with Sun June
# with The Ravonettes

“Air Drumming Fix You” is out now via Fire Talk.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kurt Russell Is Still Pretty Sensitive About Accidentally Destroying A Priceless Martin Guitar In The Hateful Eight

2 days ago 0

“Hotel California” Lyrics Case Abruptly Dismissed, Judge Says Don Henley “Manipulated” Prosecutors

3 days ago 0

“Murder On The Dancefloor” Was Almost New Radicals’ Debut Single — Hear Gregg Alexander’s Previously Unreleased Demo

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest