Wild Pink – “Unconscious Pilot” & “Cielo Wheed”

New Music March 21, 2024 7:54 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Wild Pink’s most recent album, 2022’s ILYSM, was our Album Of The Week. The John Ross-led project returned earlier this month to announce their signing to Fire Talk Records and share “Air Drumming Fix You.” It turns out that song is a part of Strawberry Eraser, the surprise EP they’re dropping today.

Along with “Air Drumming Fix You,” Strawberry Eraser has the existential, reverb-drenched ballad “Unconscious Pilot” and the sprawling instrumental “Cielo Wheed.” Though the EP short, it’s an immersive, moving listen. Stream it below.

