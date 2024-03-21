Wild Pink’s most recent album, 2022’s ILYSM, was our Album Of The Week. The John Ross-led project returned earlier this month to announce their signing to Fire Talk Records and share “Air Drumming Fix You.” It turns out that song is a part of Strawberry Eraser, the surprise EP they’re dropping today.

Along with “Air Drumming Fix You,” Strawberry Eraser has the existential, reverb-drenched ballad “Unconscious Pilot” and the sprawling instrumental “Cielo Wheed.” Though the EP short, it’s an immersive, moving listen. Stream it below.