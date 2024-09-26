PONY – “Every Little Crumb”

PONY, the Toronto-based grunge-pop duo of Sam Bielanski and Matty Morand, shared the great one-off single “Freezer” back in June. Today, they’re back with another banger called “Every Little Crumb.”

“Every Little Crumb” has that blend of sugary pop vocals and gritty guitars that calls to mind bands like Veruca Salt and that dog. It’s about having spent a good chunk of your life in a regrettable, emotionally taxing friendship: “Forgetting every little thing I ever cared about/ Wilted like the sun is running out/ Realizing you’re the one thing I can live without,” Bielanski sings. She adds in the Bandcamp notes:

We approached this song differently than any other song we had written before. Matty wrote the instrumental and I came up with the lyrics and melody separately. I had never written a song in this way so I was a little intimidated by the process but I actually loved just being able to just think about what I wanted to say and how I wanted to sing it.

Listen to it below.