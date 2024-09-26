Smashing Pumpkins and Deftones come from different mini-generations of American alt-rock, but they have a lot in common. Both make heavy, catchy guitar music that’s influenced by shoegaze without actually being shoegaze. Both are huge influences on the new generation of heavy shoegaze bands out there. Both are still capable of touring huge venues. (Smashing Pumpkins are direct support on Green Day’s gigantic stadium tour right now, while Deftones just announced a 2025 arena run with the Mars Volta and Fleshwater.) Now that I think about it, Billy Corgan and Chino Moreno even have vaguely similar voices. And Wednesday night in Portland, Corgan and Moreno shared a stage for one song.

On Wednesday night, fans in Portland had to deal with what looks like a torrential downpour during Green Day’s stadium show, but they also got Chino Moreno rejoining the Pumpkins for “Jellybelly,” the heavy and energetic fan-favorite deep cut from 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness — an album that came out two weeks after Deftones’ debut Adrenaline. This wasn’t Chino Moreno’s first time singing with Smashing Pumpkins. When the Pumpkins played a big anniversary show in New Jersey in 2018, Moreno was one of their special guests.

In videos from last night, you can see Chino Moreno absolutely having a blast up there, running all over the stage in ways that people don’t usually do during Smashing Pumpkins sets. He sings lead, smiles wide, and sounds great. Watch it happen below.