Deftones Announce US Arena Tour With The Mars Volta & Fleshwater

Next week will mark the fifth anniversary of Ohms, the most recent Deftones album. But even without releasing new music, Deftones remain hugely relevant in the heavy music world. Among the recent wave of heavy shoegaze bands, Deftones might even be a bigger influence than My Bloody Valentine. This year, Deftones have been playing big festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza, and their own Dia De Los Deftones fest is coming to their San Diego hometown in November. Today, Deftones announced a huge North American arena tour.

The upcoming Deftones tour starts next February in Portland, and it’ll be their first headlining run since 2022. It’s got a couple of impressive opener, too. The Mars Volta, another veteran brainy-heavy act, are on board for every show. So are Fleshwater, maybe the biggest of the recent bands who clearly hold Deftones in extremely high regard. This should be a good one. Check out the dates and a tour trailer below.

TOUR DATES:

2/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

2/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

3/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

3/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

3/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

3/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

3/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

3/12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

3/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center *

3/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

3/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

3/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

3/20 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *

3/22 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

3/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

3/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

3/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

3/29 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

3/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

4/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

4/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

4/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

4/06 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

4/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

* with the Mars Volta & Fleshwater