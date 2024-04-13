Watch Deftones Cover The Smiths At Coachella

Good times for a change! Deftones’ set Friday at Coachella included a cover of the Smiths’ “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want.” Chino Moreno and friends recorded “Please, Please, Please” years ago — it appeared on their 2005 B-Sides & Rarities album — but this marked their first live performance of the song. They also performed “Combat” for the first time since 2011.

Talking to KROQ backstage, Moreno confirmed a new Deftones album is coming. “We have a whole record recorded all musically,” he said. “And it’s pretty much my job right now to finish up the vocals… I hate to put a definite kind of timeframe, ’cause we’re not really in a rush. We want it to be great. I think that’s most important. But it is coming, and, yeah, it’s really good. We’re really excited with what we’ve been working on.”

Watch footage of the Smiths cover and interview below, where you can also find the setlist — and stream Coachella for the rest of the weekend here.

SETLIST:

“Genesis”

“Rocket Skates”

“Tempest”

“Swerve City”

“Digital Bath”

“Feiticeira”

“Ohms”

“Combat”

“Change (In the House Of Flies)”

“Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)”

“Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want”

“My Own Summer (Shove It)”