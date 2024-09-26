Fatboi Sharif’s music hits especially hard when spooky season rolls around, and he knows it. Sharif, a former Stereogum Artist To Watch, makes creepy, atmospheric avant-rap, and he’s great at finding likeminded collaborators. Last year, Sharif and the veteran underground producer Steel Tipped Dove teamed up for the collaborative album Decay, and they added a couple more tracks on a deluxe edition last month. Now, there’s another Fatboi Sharif/Steel Tipped Dove album out, and this one brings in the great Texan rapper Fat Tony.

Despite their names, Fat Tony and Fatboi Sharif don’t have all that much in common. Fat Tony isn’t even physically large; he named himself after the gangster from The Simpsons. So this isn’t a 2024 indie-rap Fat Boys situation. Instead, it’s Fat Tony meeting Fatboi Sharif and Steel Tipped Dove where they already live, with two vastly different voices trading off verses over Steel Tipped Dove’s anxious, enveloping production. The resulting album is called Brain Candy, and you can stream it below.

<a href="https://fatboisharif.bandcamp.com/album/brain-candy">Brain Candy by Fat Tony & Fatboi Sharif & steel tipped dove</a>

Brain Candy is out now on Fused Arrow; order it here.