Foo Fighters have pulled out of their headlining slot at this weekend’s Soundside Festival in Connecticut. Jack White and Greta Van Fleet will take their place.

Both Soundside and Foo Fighters shared statements on their respective Instagrams today saying they’d no longer be playing the festival this Sunday. Though neither statement gave a reason for the Foos backing out, the news comes a couple of weeks after Dave Grohl’s announcement that he welcomed a baby girl outside of his marriage. This would’ve been the band’s first show since then, and they don’t have any other shows lined up, so the jury’s out on when they’ll perform next.

Fortunately for Jack White, filling in a headlining festival slot three days in advance falls right in line with his plans to only do “pop-up shows” for the foreseeable future. See the statements below.

