Stevie Nicks is playing SNL this fall, and it looks like she’ll have some new music to perform. Nicks wrote “The Lighthouse,” her first new song since 2020’s “Show Them The Way,” with Magnus Birgersson and Vincent Villuis, and she produced it with Sheryl Crow and Dave Cobb. (Crow also contributes bass, electric guitar, and background vocals.) “The Lighthouse” is designed as a rallying cry for women in the wake of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. “Try to see the future, and get mad,” she sings. “It’s slippin’ through your fingers/ You don’t have what you had.”

Nicks offered this statement along with the song:

I wrote this song a few months after Roe V Wade was overturned. It seemed like overnight, people were saying “what can we, as a collective force, do about this…” For me, it was to write a song. It took a while because I was on the road. Then early one morning I was watching the news on TV and a certain newscaster said something that felt like she was talking to me ~ explaining what the loss of Roe v Wade would come to mean. I wrote the song the next morning and recorded it that night. That was September 6, 2022. I have been working on it ever since. I have often said to myself, “This may be the most important thing I ever do.” To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters ~ and the men that love them. This is an anthem.

Hear “The Lighthouse” below.