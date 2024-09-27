Arkansas eBayers Relist Old AF1s For $75k After Kendrick Lamar Randomly Used Their Photo For New Single Artwork

News September 26, 2024 9:43 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar released “Watch The Party Die,” his first song since his massive hit/Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” The cover photo showed a pair of black Air Force 1s, taken from a random eBay listing based in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Now, those shoes are going for $75,000.

Billy Lingo and Darla Wilson clarified to KTHV that they have no connection to the rapper. “Well, I’m not gonna lie to you, I didn’t know a whole lot about him,” Lingo said. “I knew who he was; my son had told me about him and my daughter had told me about him, but I really know about him now.” The pair sold before they discovered what was going on; once they found out, they canceled the order and are now auctioning them. Since they own the image, they’re also selling T-shirts.

He continued, “We had an opportunity put before us and I’m not a greedy person. ‘I gotta buy it now for 100,000,’ ‘I gotta buy it now for 75,000’ — I know that’s probably not gonna happen, but it could.”

Watch their interview below and make your bid here.

