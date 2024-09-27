Amber Mark is showing off her range. The singer’s recent run of singles has jumped across genres, first with the easygoing soul-pop of “Comin’ Around Again” and then with the luxuriant R&B of “Space & Time.” Today she goes disco on new single “Won’t Cry,” and the results are once again tremendous. From the moment that throbbing synth foundation kicks in, it’s clear we’re in for a heater.

Mark shared this statement:

Going out dancing has always been a way for me to let go, and “Won’t Cry” is the soundtrack to that feeling. It may be a little cliché, but sometimes you just gotta sweat out the drama and leave the mess on the dance floor while looking cute doing it.

“Won’t Cry” is the latest preview of Mark’s new short-form project Loosies. Listen below.