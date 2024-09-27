Chappell Roan Drops Off This Weekend’s All Things Go Festivals

This weekend, ascendant pop superstar Chappell Roan was scheduled to play two big festivals: The annual Maryland spectacular All Things Go and All Things Go’s inaugural New York edition. On her Instagram story, however, Roan says that she will be “unable to perform” because of her need to prioritize her health: “Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.” Here’s her statement:

I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it. I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding.

In a twitter post captioned “We support you Chappell Roan,” the organizers of All Things Go have shared Roan’s statement, as well as one of their own:

We’re heartbroken to announce that Chappell Roan will no longer be performing at this year’s festivals. While we know how much you were looking forward to the performances, it’s important to remember that health and well-being always comes first. All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding. Let’s continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves.

We support you Chappell Roan pic.twitter.com/LmNgwY2MlP — All Things Go (@AllThingsGo) September 27, 2024

During her meteoric rise over the past few months, Chappell Roan has been outspoken about the mental toll that fame can take. Earlier this week, she made a statement refusing to endorse a presidential candidate because of “problems on both sides.” After some intense criticism, Roan clarified that she will vote for Kamala Harris but that “endorsing and voting are completely different… I’m critiquing both sides because they’re both so fucked up.”