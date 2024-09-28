Mother And Daughter Models Cindy Crawford And Kaia Gerber Sing Chappell Roan For New Zara Campaign

On Friday, Chappell Roan pulled out of the All Things Go festivals in Maryland and New York following a tumultuous week of political discussion online. Now, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are here to save the day.

The mother and daughter are participating in a campaign for Zara and used the opportunity to do a duet of “Good Luck, Babe!” in the car. Like many before them, their rendition includes a key change because, let’s be honest, who can hit those notes in the chorus? In the early ’90s Crawford was mocked for her singing alongside Little Richard in a commercial for Charlie perfume, but she’s not letting that stop her.

Earlier this month, “HOT TO GO!” soundtracked a Target ad. Roan later told Rolling Stone how she was saying no to brand deals — “fuck H&M” — which some considered a dig at fast fashion. But given the Zara and Target syncs, she was probably referring to appearing in spots, as opposed to licensing her music.

Below, watch Cindy and Kaia’s car singing session along with their full broadcast.