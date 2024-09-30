The Breeders Had To Restart “Cannonball” At Ohana Because A Fan Got Headbutted

Kim Deal is rolling out her debut solo album Nobody Loves You More, but that is not stopping her from engaging in some Breeders business. The band played Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Sunday at Doheny State Beach in Dana Pointe, CA. During their performance of signature hit “Cannonball,” the band paused the show after noticing an injury in the crowd.

“Somebody needs help,” Deal announced. “Do you guys have security out there?” It soon became clear that a person was knocked unconscious. Deal’s sister and bandmate Kelley wondered whether somebody got punched, but people in the audience shouted back that, actually, it had been a headbutt. When Kelley asked if it was accidental, the response was that, no, the violence had been perpetrated on purpose. Based on the crowd chatter in the footage, it seems like it might have been related to a fight over a spot in the crowd; a person can be heard saying, “It doesn’t matter! It’s a general admission ticket!”

Once the hubbub settled down, the Breeders started “Cannonball” over again. On the bright side, all those people got extra “Cannonball” and a crazy story to share. Watch both attempts at the song below.