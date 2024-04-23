Pearl Jam, Neil Young & Crazy Horse To Headline Eddie Vedder’s 2024 Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder’s annual Ohana Festival is coming back to Doheny State Beach in Dana Pointe, CA this Sept. 27-29. Pearl Jam have a new album out, and they’ll be a huge presence at this year’s fest, with headlining performances Friday and Sunday night. In between on Saturday comes a headlining set from Neil Young & Crazy Horse, PJ’s longtime partners in rockin’ in the free world.

Garbage, Turnpike Troubadours, and Alanis Morissette are lined up as secondary headliners, while the smaller fonts reveal artists such as IDLES, the Breeders, Kim Gordon, Crowded House, Maren Morris, Jenny Lewis, Pitchfork favorites Black Pumas, Cat Power doing her Bob Dylan covers, Peter Cat Recording Co., Glen Hansard, Pillow Queens, Ibibio Sound Machine, and Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar, among others. Get ticket info here.