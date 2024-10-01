Charli XCX Teases Bon Iver And Tinashe Remixes On New Billboards

We have now entered Brat Fall. Earlier this month, Charli XCX announced the remix album and released a “Talk talk” version with Troye Sivan. Now, the busy pop star is teasing remixes with Bon Iver and Tinashe.

A green billboard was spotted in Minneapolis with “bon iver” spelled out backwards in the Brat font. Last month, Charli did in fact hit the studio with him (as well as Danielle Haim). A similar billboard was spotted shortly after, donning Tinashe’s name instead. Meanwhile, Charli’s currently on her massive Sweat Tour with Sivan and was at the center of an SNL skit this past weekend.

🚨 A new Tinashe ‘brat’ billboard has been spotted pic.twitter.com/FtVVPggy2w — xcx source (@xcxsource) September 30, 2024

