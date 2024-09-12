The avalanche of Charli XCX remixes continues! For months now, Charli has been dropping new versions of her Brat tracks with various guest-stars: Addison Rae, Robyn and Yung Lean, Lorde, Billie Eilish. Now, two days before Charli and Troye Sivan’s Sweat Tour is scheduled to kick off in Detroit, Charli and Sivan have shared the “Talk Talk” remix that Charli previewed a few days ago, and she’s also announced that her Brat remix album is coming out next month.

On Twitter this morning, Charli posted a link to the Spotify pre-save of her new Brat remix LP Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. Presumably, that’s the new full-length “in the Bratosphere” that she was just talking about. The previously-released Brat remixes will all appear on the new joint, as well as 11 new tracks that we don’t have any details on yet. (The full Brat deluxe package has 34 tracks, which is a lot of Brat.)

As for the “Talk talk,” it’s a complete reworking of the original track that barely sounds anything like the original. The remix is a slamming house banger that doesn’t use the incandescent “Talk talk” hook but does have some murmured French and Spanish vocals Dua Lipa vocals on the intro. A. G. Cook and Hudson Mohawke produced the original “Talk talk” track, and the remix has production credits for both of them, as well as Zhone, Styalz Fuego, and NOVODOR. Nobody really talks about this remix, and it’s got none of the nervous vulnerability of the original “Talk talk.” Instead, this one is just about being really excited to fuck. Listen to both versions of “Talk talk” below.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat is out 10/11 on Atlantic.