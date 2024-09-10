Brat summer isn’t over until Charli XCX says it is. Following team-ups with Addison Rae, Lorde, Yung Lean, Robyn, and Billie Eilish — am I missing anyone? — Troye Sivan is up next in her series of Brat remixes. He’s gonna be on a new version of “Talk Talk,” according to a snippet the pair shared to TikTok.

Having Sivan on a remix makes sense, considering his co-headlining Sweat Tour with Charli commences in Detroit this week. But later on, it was revealed that the “Talk Talk” remix would also feature Dua Lipa. According to a fan account on Twitter/X, Charli shared another audio snippet to her secret Instagram account, in which Lipa says: “Charli, Troye, un gran besito para ti. Mwah.” Later on, Staylz Fuego and Zhone — the producers of Sivan’s “Rush” — confirmed on Instagram that Lipa would, indeed, be on the remix. Listen to the teasers below.

In other Charli news, she’s spent the past couple weeks teaming up with some suburban mall staples. It doesn’t look like H&M is putting out Brat merch, but she did star in some promos for their A/W2024 campaign, just in time for New York Fashion Week (something Chappell Roan will never do, for the record). She did, however, release a Brat t-shirt with Hot Topic, which might be good news for the folks who were unhappy with Charli’s original Brat merch drop. She warned us: She’s everywhere.

