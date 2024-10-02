Faye Webster kicked off the year with her latest album Underdressed At The Symphony. The indie sensation recently held a YoYo Invitational in California, and today she’s back with a sprawling, indulgent love ballad called “After The First Kiss.”

“After The First Kiss” feels like an inverse of the Underdressed At The Symphony highlight “But Not Kiss”; whereas “But Not Kiss” centers on restraint, “After The First Kiss” dives into immediate obsession. “I woke up lost in her room/ After the first kiss/ Asked for her last name, ’cause I never knew,” Webster lilts over enchanting chords. The music video directed by Kyle Ng captures a LARPing battle and features her girlfriend, the musician Deb Never. Watch it below.