In 2020, Dean & Britta, the duo Galaxie 500’s Dean Wareham and his wife/Luna bandmate Britta Phillips, teamed up with Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) for some Christmas tunes. Today, the three are joining forces again for a whole holiday album arriving next month. “Pretty Paper” is out now.

The press release says A Peace Of Us draws from “early ‘60s pop, garage, country, James Bond soundtracks, Christmas carols, and electronica.” Of “Pretty Paper,” Dean Wareham shares, “This was a hit for Roy Orbison in 1963 and it’s a pretty song but the lyrics, about a man who sits alone on the sidewalk outside a department store selling ribbons and paper, are sad.”

Below, watch the “Pretty Paper” music video directed by Leanna Kaise.

A Peace Of Us is out 11/22 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.