Watch Fontaines D.C. Cover Lana Del Rey’s “Say Yes To Heaven”

Theo Cottle

News October 2, 2024 12:06 PM By Tom Breihan

Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. released their very good album Romance a little while ago, and their promotional duties recently brought the band to the BBC Live Lounge. In keeping with Live Lounge tradition, Fontaines D.C. played a live-in-studio version of their own song “Favourite,” and they also did a cover. In this case, the band took on a surprising number: The fan-beloved Lana Del Rey song “Say Yes To Heaven.”

Lana Del Rey recorded “Say Yes To Heaven” in 2013, and it ultimately wasn’t included on her 2014 LP Ultraviolence. Del Rey finally released the song last year, after a leaked snippet, sped up, went viral on TikTok. It’s the kind of classically swoony ballad that’s right in Lana Del Rey’s wheelhouse, which means it’s not in Fontaines D.C.’s wheelhouse. Still, the band cranked out an impressively slow and moody version of the song. Grian Chatten can’t sing like Lana Del Rey, but he can communicate his own version of her tragic-romantic sensibility shockingly well. Below, watch Fontaines D.C.’s cover and listen to Lana Del Rey’s original.

Romance is out now on XL.

