Literary indie rock greats Nap Eyes are nearing the release of The Neon Gate, their first album in four years. They’ve already shared quite a few songs from the new LP, including “Feline Race Wave,” “Ice Grass Underpass,” “Demons,” and “Passageway.” Today they’ve got one more preview for us.

“Dark Mystery Enigma Bird” rides a contagious low-key groove, with Nigel Chapman and his bandmates tapping into Destroyer vibes. It’s paired with a psychedelic animated video by Dr. Cool, who has this to say about it:

All my vids are first inspired by the song. I knew as soon as I heard this squiggly, blissed-out summer jam that it was gonna be fun to animate to and match the vibe. It was actually the perfect song to hear for three months straight, so thanks, Nap Eyes! I think that if you’re in the right state of mind, this song could make you shed a single tear, so I hoped to make a video that would get someone to shed a second one. Not like a sad tear, but the kind that you get from staring into the sun on the last day of spring break. With that in mind I decided to focus on animating blasts of sunlight and depicting what a day feels like when it all goes your way despite a few twists in the road.

Chapman adds this statement:

As you’ll see in the video, Dr. Cool’s imagination is intensely vivid and, perhaps it’s all right to say, mind-blowing. We are very lucky for this chance to collaborate with him, and grateful for the huge determination and patience it must have taken to create this powerful story from out of nothing, and fuse it to the “Enigma Bird” song. For us it’s beautiful and moving to participate in this creation.

Watch below.

The Neon Gate is out 10/18 on Paper Bag/Paradise Of Bachelors.