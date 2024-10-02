Eric Church Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Kickin’ It With Kristofferson”

The great Kris Kristofferson died Sunday, and tributes continue to pour in. The latest comes from Eric Church, Kristofferson’s fellow country singer-songwriter.

Church was friendly with Kristofferson. There are numerous photos of the two of them on Getty Images, and a quick YouTube search will reveal instances of Church performing at a Kristofferson tribute concert and collaborating with Kristofferson and Willie Nelson. Church commemorates that bond in the previously unreleased song “Kickin’ It With Kristofferson.” As Rolling Stone points out, Church has shared a demo recording of the song, which he refers to as a “worktape” in the YouTube upload. It pulls off that wistful feeling familiar to connoisseurs of the quietest Eric Church ballads.

Listen below.