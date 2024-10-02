Eric Church Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Kickin’ It With Kristofferson”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Blackbird

New Music October 2, 2024 4:57 PM By Chris DeVille

Eric Church Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Kickin’ It With Kristofferson”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Blackbird

New Music October 2, 2024 4:57 PM By Chris DeVille

The great Kris Kristofferson died Sunday, and tributes continue to pour in. The latest comes from Eric Church, Kristofferson’s fellow country singer-songwriter.

Church was friendly with Kristofferson. There are numerous photos of the two of them on Getty Images, and a quick YouTube search will reveal instances of Church performing at a Kristofferson tribute concert and collaborating with Kristofferson and Willie Nelson. Church commemorates that bond in the previously unreleased song “Kickin’ It With Kristofferson.” As Rolling Stone points out, Church has shared a demo recording of the song, which he refers to as a “worktape” in the YouTube upload. It pulls off that wistful feeling familiar to connoisseurs of the quietest Eric Church ballads.

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Former Porno For Pyros Bassist Explains Why Perry Farrell Is “The Worst” Frontman And Slams His Wife, Too

3 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Guitar Tech Says Perry Farrell Also Punched Dave Navarro In The Face Backstage: “The Band Is Over”

6 days ago 0

Green Day Banned On Two Las Vegas Radio Stations

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest