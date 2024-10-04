Last month, Hinds unveiled Viva Hinds, a memorable album of party anthems like “Boom Boom Back” with Beck and dreamy sprawls such as “Stranger” with Grian Chatten. Today, the Spanish rock duo is back with another bilingual banger with the bonus track “Bats.”

“we wrote ‘BATS’ the week after watching ANOTHER ROUND (DRUK) in the movies,” the band said. “we couldn’t stop thinking about it, especially the last scene where Mads Mikkelsen starts dancing frenetically until he jumps fully dressed to the water. ‘BATS’ is accepting everything is blurry and confusing. in spanish and in english. it’s a dance with your darkest thoughts. a dance with your ugliest demons.”

Like a lot of Viva Hinds, “Bats” is an unadulterated good time, and the ebullient atmosphere is intensified by the fun lyrics: “And like a bat that has been trapped inside/ I wanna fly, I wanna bite tonight.” Listen below.