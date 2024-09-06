It’s a big year for both Fontaines D.C. and Hinds. The former released their critically acclaimed fourth album Romance last month, and the latter are just now unveiling their new record Viva Hinds, which features Grian Chatten on “Stranger.”

The previous previews of Viva Hinds — “Boom Boom Back” with Beck, “En Forma,” “Superstar,” and “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You” — were all intriguing and infectious, and adding Chatten into the mix only makes it better. Last year, he shared his solo album Chaos For The Fly and appeared on Kneecap’s “Better Way To Live.” Below, hear him join forces with Hinds on the LP.





Viva Hinds is out now on Lucky Number.