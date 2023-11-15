Two members of Fontaines D.C. are on the new single by Belfast rap group Kneecap. “Better Way To Live,” Kneecap’s debut single for Heavenly Recordings, finds Fontaines singer Grian Chatten, fresh off his latest solo album, doing a sing-rapped hook over hip-hop production so colorfully funky it almost feels like a cartoon. In other words, they’ve made a pretty good Gorillaz song. Fontaines drummer Tom Coll is behind the kit for this one too, and the beat is by Toddla T.

Kneecap shared this statement:

“Better Way To Live” is all about finding that little spark of joy in the monotony, in the day-to-day things that you barely bat an eye at. In between the moments of that repetitive lift of the pint, or spark of a cigarette, there is an opportunity for bliss. underneath that constant noise, there is a silence that can breathe new life and inspiration breaking through the mundane.

Watch director Peadar Gill’s “Better Way To Live” video below.

Per Variety, Kneecap will appear as heightened versions of themselves in a biopic, also called Kneecap, which also stars Michael Fassbender. Really!