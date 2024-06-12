Last month, Hinds announced Viva Hinds and released the extremely groovy tune “Boom Boom Back” featuring Beck, which followed February’s “Coffee” and earned a spot on our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. Today, the Spanish rock duo is unveiling “En Forma.”

“My boyfriend broke up with me and I turned 30 years old in the same week. This was the first song I could write after months of feeling absolutely devastated, immobile and pathetic,” Carlotta Cosials said. “I just wanted to get better but I just couldn’t, I couldn’t cope with this eternal race of being happier and better and cleaner and healthier.”

Ana Perrote added, “When I talk with my girlfriends, in the same afternoon we can chat about wars, philosophy, love and clothes. I tried to reflect on this song the chaos and huge spectrum of what it’s like to be a young woman these days. How overwhelming it can be to juggle the news, politics, our bodies, relationships and laundry.”

“En Forma” is their first-ever Spanish language song. Although it’s inspired by difficult circumstances, it’s a blast. Below, watch the “En Forma” video, directed by Cosials and Perrote themselves.

Viva Hinds is out 9/6 on Lucky Number.