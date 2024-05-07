The last Hinds album was 2020’s The Prettiest Curse. Since then, bassist Ade Martín formed a side project called Shanghai Baby and then later left the band, along with drummer Amber Grimbergen. Now as a duo, the Spanish garage rock outfit is back with the announcement of their fourth album, Viva Hinds.

The lead single, “Boom Boom Back,” is out today, and it features Beck, who they crossed paths with by chance at a film screening. Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote had a hard time writing after the departure of Martín and Grimbergen; if that wasn’t enough, they also parted ways with their management team, weren’t able to tour due to the pandemic, and didn’t have a label for the first time.

Along with Beck, Viva Hinds has Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC as a guest. It was recorded in rural France, produced by Pete Robertson, engineered by Tom Roach, and mixed by Caesar Edmunds. “Coffee,” which they released in February, will also appear on the record.

Below, watch the “Boom Boom Back” video, which is directed by Cosials and Perrote.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hi, How Are You”

02 “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You”

03 “Boom Boom Back” (Feat. Beck)

04 “Stranger” ​​(Feat. Grian Chatten)

05 “Superstar”

06 “Mala Vista”

07 “On My Own”

08 “Coffee”

09 “En Forma”

10 “Bon Voyage”

TOUR DATES:

05/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Fango

05/17 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic Records

05/19 – Munich, DE @ Pfingstfestival

05/21 – Berlin, DE @ Monarch

05/24 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival

05/26 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert (Matinee and Evening)

05/27 – London, UK @ The Lower Third

05/28 – London, UK @ The Lower Third

09/13 – London, UK @ Lafayette

10/09 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/20 – Madison, WI @ High Noon

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/23 – Toronto @ Lee’s Palace

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/26 – Washington DC @ Union Stage

10/28 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Viva Hinds is out 9/6 on Lucky Number.