Hinds – “Boom Boom Back” (Feat. Beck)
The last Hinds album was 2020’s The Prettiest Curse. Since then, bassist Ade Martín formed a side project called Shanghai Baby and then later left the band, along with drummer Amber Grimbergen. Now as a duo, the Spanish garage rock outfit is back with the announcement of their fourth album, Viva Hinds.
The lead single, “Boom Boom Back,” is out today, and it features Beck, who they crossed paths with by chance at a film screening. Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote had a hard time writing after the departure of Martín and Grimbergen; if that wasn’t enough, they also parted ways with their management team, weren’t able to tour due to the pandemic, and didn’t have a label for the first time.
Along with Beck, Viva Hinds has Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC as a guest. It was recorded in rural France, produced by Pete Robertson, engineered by Tom Roach, and mixed by Caesar Edmunds. “Coffee,” which they released in February, will also appear on the record.
Below, watch the “Boom Boom Back” video, which is directed by Cosials and Perrote.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Hi, How Are You”
02 “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You”
03 “Boom Boom Back” (Feat. Beck)
04 “Stranger” (Feat. Grian Chatten)
05 “Superstar”
06 “Mala Vista”
07 “On My Own”
08 “Coffee”
09 “En Forma”
10 “Bon Voyage”
TOUR DATES:
05/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Fango
05/17 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic Records
05/19 – Munich, DE @ Pfingstfestival
05/21 – Berlin, DE @ Monarch
05/24 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival
05/26 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert (Matinee and Evening)
05/27 – London, UK @ The Lower Third
05/28 – London, UK @ The Lower Third
09/13 – London, UK @ Lafayette
10/09 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks
10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/20 – Madison, WI @ High Noon
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/23 – Toronto @ Lee’s Palace
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/26 – Washington DC @ Union Stage
10/28 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Viva Hinds is out 9/6 on Lucky Number.