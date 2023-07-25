Hinds’ Rhythm Section Has Quit The Band

Hinds, the super fun and catchy Spanish garage rock band, are down two members. You might say they’ve lost their hind legs: bassist Ade Martín and drummer Amber Grimbergen — both of whom joined the band nearly a decade ago, when they were still called Deers — departed the group in December. Founding members Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote remain, and they shared news of the lineup change today on Instagram.

Here’s the message:

hello family. we have some news. Ade and Amber decided to leave the band in december. we are sorry we haven’t been able to let you know until now. If you slide you will find a letter from them. you might feel as heartbroken as we felt, but luckily music has the power to heal an aching soul. we’ve been through something very hurtful but we’re gonna carry on: we believe in Hinds more than anything in the world. if you’re in, we are in.

The departing members also posted a farewell message:

A goodbye from Ade and Amber

Hello friends. Ade and Amber here. We’re very sad to share that it’s time for us to say goodbye. After a lot of thought, we’ve realised that continuing with the band isn’t something that makes sense for us any more. Looking back at these 9 years, playing our songs on stages around the world and sharing all of that with you, makes the decision of leaving those times behind, the most difficult of our lives.

At the same time we’re excited about what’s next. We’re excited about having new experiences with new and different projects. We’re excited about this new chapter in our lives.

We want to say thank you to everyone who has been a part of this crazy run and shared it with us. Starting with Ana and CC, for all the miles, stages, hotel rooms, vans, and tooth brushes we’ve shared over years and of course the crew members who put up with us on tour. As well as labels, managers, promoters, booking agents, touring bands, all the friends we made around the world and of course to the nicest and coolest fans a band’s ever had. Thank you thank you thank you for everything. We’re gonna miss you, but we’ll be around. Ade and Amber. Viva Hinds.