Last year, the Spanish rock band Hinds announced that its rhythm section had quit the band, leaving vocalists and guitarists Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote as the sole members, which was the original configuration of the group back when they were still called Deers. Today, Hinds have released their first new single since that announcement, “Coffee,” which was produced by Pete Robertson.

“Coffee is a sincericide, screaming the nasty truth as loud as you can with no shame. It’s about admitting to all the things you’re not supposed to like or doing all the things you’re not meant to do,” they shared in a statement. “It’s a lot of fun when you can be fully honest and shut that little voice in your head that tells you what you should or shouldn’t do.”

Check it out below.

“Coffee” is out now.