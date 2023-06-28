Grian Chatten, the lead singer for Fontaines D.C., is releasing his solo debut album Chaos For The Fly on the last day of June. We’ve already covered singles “The Score,” “Fairlies” (which he played for his solo TV debut on Later… With Jools Holland), and “Last Time Every Time Forever.” Today, we’re getting one more on the week of album release. “All Of The People,” which comes with a video directed by Sam Taylor, who previously directed the videos for Fontaines D.C.’s “I Love You” and “Roman Holiday.”

“‘All Of The People’ is the stiff collar tight-fisted hand to the grindstone written where all is blue and everyone is a liar. It is a line of chalk scratched around the world,” Chatten explains. Taylor adds of the video: “Taking inspiration from Lars Von Trier, George Orwell, Billy Wilder, our film analyses loneliness, self-doubt then acceptance, appreciation and human connection. We hope it makes you cry happy/sad tears x.”

Watch “All Of The People” below.

Chaos For The Fly is out 6/30 on Partisan.