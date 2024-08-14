Hinds – “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You”

Hinds – “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You”

Hinds’ Viva Hinds arrives next month, and the Spanish rock duo has shared “Coffee,” “Boom Boom Back” featuring Beck, and “En Forma” so far. Today, they’re unveiling the beautiful dream pop sprawl “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You.”

“It’s a love song that has nothing to do with being with the other person or even whether it is reciprocated,” Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote explained. “We’re talking about the most simple version of it. Love is like a magic shelter that you can take everywhere with you.”

About the music video, they added, “We started this adventure of directing all the music videos of this album with a bag full of imagination and dreams. The friends, the bikes, the dancing, a business that never existed, the body guards of Beck, and ice-creams, Hollywood, and surrealism and tiny houses. Very slowly we wanted to guide you and place your attention in what we really do: music. For ‘The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You,’ we wanted to finish the story with where everything started: recording the album.”

Check out the video for “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You” below.

Viva Hinds is out 9/6 on Lucky Number.

